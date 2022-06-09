Rajinikanth, SRK, Mani Ratnam among guests at Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Chennai: Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and director Mani Ratnam are some of the high profile guests who have arrived here at the Sheraton Grand for the wedding of director Vignesh Shivan with actress Nayanthara.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with ‘Naanum Rowdy Thaan’, arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.

Other popular celebrities, who have arrived include, directors Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee, actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika and music director Anirudh.

Security at the venue is tight with as many as 80 bouncers having been deployed apart from a heavy posse of police personnel.

Meanwhile, sources hint that the couple — Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara — have made arrangements to provide lunch for over 18,000 children across Tamil Nadu as part of their wedding celebrations.