Rajkummar Rao, Khushi, Nayanthara lead celeb lineup at GQ Most Influential Young Indians

Actress Nayanthara looked drop-dead beautiful in a black plunging neckline gown.

By IANS Published Date - 26 April 2024, 11:17 AM

Rajkummar Rao, Khushi, Naya

Mumbai:A galaxy of stars, including names such as Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff, Nayanthara, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, among many others, illuminated the red carpet of the GQ Most Influential Young Indians event.

Rajkummar looked dapper in a classic black suit with a white shirt, while Tiger brought his stylish self in a blue suit with striped pants and completed his look with sunglasses.

Actress Nayanthara looked drop-dead beautiful in a black plunging neckline gown.

Actress Alaya F chose a white number, while Khushi looked gorgeous in a vintage-styled black and white co-ord outfit.

Brother-sister duo Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda looked like Yin and Yang, with the ‘Archies’ actor in a black suit and Navya looking surreal in white.

Breaking away from the monochromes were actors Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Palak Tiwari, who wore a navy blue suit, denim anti-fit ensemble, and a colourful shimmery short dress, respectively.

Actress Pednekar flaunted her curves in an ivory-hued cutout outfit, while designer Kunal Rawal walked the red carpet in a gender-fluid number.

‘Bhabhi’ Mira Kapoor, who wore a bright orange dress with a side trail, posed with her ‘devar’ Ishaan Kapoor on the red carpet.

Others seen at the event included names such as Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Kunal Kemmu, Akshay Oberoi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sunny Singh, Chef Ranveer Brar, Mannara Chopra, and Kubbra Sait.