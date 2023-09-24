Ranbir Kapoor dons customised cap with daughter’s name ‘Raha’, check out

Netizens left super impressed after seeing Ranbir's cap with Raha connection. "Daddy goals," a fan commented. "How cute," another one wrote.

By ANI Updated On - 06:34 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the T-series office for Ganpati darshan on Sunday in Mumbai. Interestingly, it was his look that caught everyone’s attention.

In viral images and clips, he can be seen spotting an oversized navy blue shirt that he paired with black pants. He added a special touch to his look by sporting a customised cap. The cap has his daughter Raha’s name on it in pink colour.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is all set to come up with a film titled ‘Animal’, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the teaser will be out on Ranbir’s birthday on September 28.