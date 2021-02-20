Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha’s untitled next to release in 2022

The shooting of Luv Ranjan’s film commenced in Delhi recently

Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen! Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who will share screen space for the first time in director Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled next, will soon treat the movie buffs with the upcoming film, the release date of which has been revealed.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date of the movie, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, next year (March 18, 2022). He tweeted, “RANBIR – SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED… #LuvRanjan’s next film – not titled yet – to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Shooting has commenced in #Delhi… Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg… Bhushan Kumar presentation (sic).”

The shooting of the film has already commenced in Delhi. The yet-untitled movie was announced in December 2019 and was earlier slated to release in March this year. However, the pandemic deferred the plans.

The upcoming film marks the first-ever collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha with Luv, who has earlier helmed popular films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The yet-untitled film, bankrolled by Luv and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films and presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The film will reportedly see Dimple essaying the role of Ranbir’s mother, while Boney will play the role of Ranbir’s father.

Apart from the upcoming film, Ranbir, who was last seen in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju, will be next seen in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera. He will also star in Animal, being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir will also feature in Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.Shraddha, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series Naagin.