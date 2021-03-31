Random COVID-19 testing of arriving passengers at Delhi airport

“As per the latest government mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities will conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing,” Delhi Airport said

New Delhi: Random testing of passengers arriving from states witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases will be done at the Delhi airport and those found positive will be “mandatorily quarantined”.

“As per the latest government mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities will conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing,” Delhi Airport said in a statement on Wednesday.

“After collections of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, those passengers who are found positive will be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of the ministry of health and family welfare,” it added.

The Delhi government had earlier declared that random testing of coronavirus will be held across airports, railway and bus stations.

Over 53,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, out of which Delhi contributed with 992.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has announced that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital, adding that the Delhi government has ordered an increase of 220 ICU beds and 838 normal beds in the wards of 33 private hospitals.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already capped the gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces; only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.