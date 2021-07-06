Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to star in Karan Johar’s next

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a reunion for Bhatt and singh after Gully boy

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next directorial, a love story titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The film marks Johar’s return to feature length direction after the 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Johar took to Twitter and shared the announcement teaser of the film, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy,” the 49-year-old director tweeted.

While Johar directed Bhatt in her 2012 debut movie Student of the Year, the new movie will mark first collaboration between the filmmaker and Bollywood star Singh.

Johar and Singh were earlier supposed to collaborate on the historical drama Takht, which has been reportedly shelved.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in 2022.

Bhatt, 28, also shared the announcement on her Instagram and wrote, “An exceptional love story with my favourite people.” Singh, who turned 36 on Tuesday, said it was a “special announcement” on his “special day.” “Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar,” he said.

The two Bolllywood stars had previously shared screen space for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s critically-acclaimed music drama Gully Boy in 2019.

Bhatt will next feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She recently started working on Darlings, her first film as a producer.

Singh is currently awaiting the release of sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan, and also make a special appearance in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi.

The actor will also star in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus by Rohit Shetty.