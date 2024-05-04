Ravi Kiran Kola to helm Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming untitled film

The yet-to-be-titled film will see Vijay reunite with producer Dil Raju after ‘The Family Star’.

By IANS Published Date - 4 May 2024, 05:59 PM

Mumbai: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently seen in the romantic action drama ‘The Family Star’, is joining forces with director Ravi Kiran Kola for his upcoming film.

On Saturday, Ravi Kiran Kola dropped a picture on X in which he could be seen posing with Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju. In the photo, Vijay can be seen donning a black T-shirt and green cap.

The director wrote, “It’s time for our vicious dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda *fire and hug face emojis). Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu.#SVC59. Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time.”

The film marks Vijay’s first rural action drama.

Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in ‘VD 12’, in which he is reportedly playing a cop.