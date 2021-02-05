Reaching mixed doubles semis in Thailand was special: Ashwini

“I’m happy that we broke into the top 20. In 2019 we could not play too many tournaments as I was injured and because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said 31-year-old Ashwini, who trains in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa began the year 2021 on a rousing note they entered the mixed doubles semifinals of an international tournament for the first time in the Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament and were rewarded when they broke into top 20 in the latest BWF ranking.

“I’m happy that we broke into the top 20. In 2019 we could not play too many tournaments as I was injured and because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the Olympic standing our ranking was not that great. But the Covid-19 and lockdown gave us time to work on our injuries, training and fitness. That has helped us in the long hindsight. That made a difference in our game in Thailand. This ranking would not be counted technically for the Tokyo Olympics,’’ said 31-year-old Ashwini, who trains in Bengaluru.

Saying that they reached the semifinals of any tournament, apart from the Commonwealth Games, for the first time but the fact was that it was Super 1000 made them rejoice with joy. “That will make it a very special.’’

The Covid-19 had tested the player’s patience but all were sailing in the same boat. “I was training in Bengaluru and it was good. But I used this period by working on various aspects of my game, keeping in mind the women’s and mixed doubles. I actually come down to Hyderabad to work with Satwik and Sikki (Reddy) two weeks before the start of any tournament. Our focus is for men’s and women’s doubles respectively. We waited for so long and we were hungry for tournaments. We were a lot fitter also.’’

Ashwini agreed that this Thailand performance was a big confidence booster. “We could beat big pairs like fifth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Now, we have to look for more consistent performances. Our aim is to break into top ten but that needs loads of hard work and to be consistent in other tournaments also.’’

She said they are now targeting the Swiss and German Opens although they haven’t been counted for the Olympic qualifiers.

Ashwini, the Commonwealth gold medalist in 2010 with Jwala Gutta in the women’s doubles, said the appointment of Denmark’s Mathias Boe as doubles coach is a big thing to happen.

“He comes from a country which produces a lot of doubles champions. He is himself an Olympic medallist and he comes with a lot of experience. It is always nice to have a coach, who has experience and who has done himself in big tournaments.‘’

Praising her young 20-year-old mixed doubles partner, she said Satwik’s game has improved a lot. “He has got a hard smash. He is ambitious and young. It was good that he could manage both men and mixed doubles events admirably in the Thailand Open. It is not easy to be in both the events,’’ she said.

