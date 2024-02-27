Reliance Foundation announces Vantara

Spread over 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 02:26 PM

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation announced the launch of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad on Monday.

By working with leading experts in animal care and welfare, Vantara has converted a 3000-acre space into a jungle-like environment that mimics the natural, enriching, lush and verdant habitat for the rescued species to thrive.

Vantara is focused on creating best-in-class animal conservation and care practices including state-of-the-art healthcare, hospitals, research and academic centres. Within its programmes, Vantara also focuses on integrating advanced research and collaboration with reputed international universities and organisations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

“What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara and our brilliant and committed team. We are focused on protecting critically endangered species native to India. We also want to restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme,” said Anant Ambani, Director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation.

The programme has rescued more than 200 elephants, and thousands of other animals, reptiles and birds from unsafe situations, over the last few years. It has undertaken initiatives in key species including rhino, leopard and crocodile rehabilitation.