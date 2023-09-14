Report: 80% of Indian professionals anticipate AI will revolutionize their work

New Delhi: About four in five professionals in India believe that artificial intelligence (AI ) will significantly change the way they work, while 8 in 10 professionals believe that there will be ‘significant’ change to their jobs in the next year as a result of AI, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the professional networking platform LinkedIn, while AI has created some uncertainty with 60 per cent of professionals feeling overwhelmed and 39 per cent worried that they won’t be able to keep up with AI developments sweeping through the workplace, the majority of professionals in India are willing to embrace the shift.

Seven in 10 professionals said they want to learn more about AI, even if they don’t know where to start.

In fact, 68 per cent of the workforce admits to already using generative AI in their job, with 50 per cent trying out AI tools like ChatGPT. Millennials (54 per cent) are leading the usage of ChatGPT followed by GenZ (46 per cent) professionals, the report found.

“While getting up to speed can be challenging, it is encouraging to see people focus on the positives that AI can bring to their working lives,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn’s India Editorial Lead and Career Expert.

“Nine in 10 (90 per cent) professionals in India believe that AI will be an invisible teammate in the next five years and with their time freed up, many are looking to invest in themselves by learning new skills, focusing on more creative and strategic work, and growing their professional network, all which are strong career boosters,” she added.

When it comes to how AI will help move their career forward, about 57 per cent of professionals said it will make them more confident at work by giving them faster access to knowledge, while 43 per cent said they’ll get a quicker promotion as they can focus on work that adds more value.

Professionals in India think skills like problem-solving (77 per cent), communication (76 per cent), and creativity (76 per cent) will become more important as AI tools become more widely used at work, the report mentioned

Over half of India’s workforce believes AI can make their jobs easier and therefore increase job satisfaction (55 per cent) and help them achieve greater work-life balance (74 per cent).