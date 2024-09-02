Revanth urges Centre to declare Telangana floods as national calamity

Increases financial assistance from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to bereaved families who lost loved ones in floods

2 September 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged the Centre to declare the floods in Telangana as a national calamity and provide necessary support to the State to address the extensive damage.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally visit the affected areas. He instructed officials to submit a detailed report on the flood damage to the Centre, along with a formal request for immediate Central assistance.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the ongoing rain and flood relief efforts at the Police Command and Control Room in Hyderabad. He announced an increase in financial assistance from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the floods. He also directed that compensation for cattle, goats and sheep lost in the floods be increased.

Revanth Reddy allocated Rs 5 crore as immediate relief to the Collectors of the worst-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Suryapet. He also ordered the establishment of control rooms at the District Collectorates.

The Chief Minister directed the training of eight State police battalions on the lines of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) for better emergency response during heavy rain and other calamities.

After the review meeting, Revanth Reddy left for Khammam by road to assess the situation in the district.