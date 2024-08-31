Rewind: The Emperor of all Russians

Peter the Great, who ruled Russia from 1689 to 1725, is credited with having pulled the country from Medievalism to Modernism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 11:59 PM

By KSS Seshan

Russia has been a powerhouse with considerable influence at the international level, often challenging the most powerful nations in the world. When the Cold War was at its peak, the USSR, as Russia was then known, became a formidable opponent to the US. Even after the virtual disappearance of the USSR giving way to Russia in 1991, this EuroAsian country did not leave any stone unturned to keep its stakes high in the eyes of the comity of nations. Today with its ongoing protracted war with Ukraine, Russia has proved to be an irrepressible power against every supporter of Ukraine.

Whether it is military, economy, industry, science or technology, Russia has been successfully competing for leadership and supremacy. In fact, Russia attained a predominant position in space technology in the 1960s and sent the first human, Yuri Gagarin, to space in 1961 though, it was Neil Armstrong, an American, who set foot on the moon for the first time nearly eight years later.

• Russia was denied any access to the seas as the Baltic Sea board was occupied by Sweden, the Black Sea was controlled by the Turks and the North Sea to which Russia had a coastline, was infested with ice most of the year

Russia is a vast country that stretches over a large part of Eastern Europe and North Asia. Once the preeminent Republic of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Russia became an independent entity after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December, 1991. Historically, Russians adopted Christianity from the Byzantine Empire in the 10th century and thus followed Orthodox Christianity that defined it culturally for the next millennium. The kings who shaped Russian politics during the three centuries preceding the Russian Revolution of 1917 that brought the curtains down on monarchy, belonged to the Romanov dynasty which was founded in 1613 by Michael Romanov. Peter I, who ruled Russia from 1689 to 1725, was the greatest of all the Romanovs and it was under his rule that Russia assumed a stronghold as a power to reckon with.

Early Life

Peter, popularly known as Peter the Great, was born in 1672 and succeeded his father Tsar Alexis, at the age of four in 1676. Because of the tender age, his half-brother Ivan was made the joint ruler and their 25-year-old sister Sophia acted as the regent. So Peter lived with his mother, Natalia, away from Moscow, often afraid for his safety. This left a negative impression on the young Tsar and shaped the cruel side of his life. Peter did not receive the education of a Romanov Tsar, instead grew up in a free atmosphere without being confined to the palace walls.

As a boy, Peter enjoyed outdoor games and took an interest in military matters. His hobbies included carpentry and making toy soldiers and different arms. In 1689, Peter removed Sophia from Regency and usurped all powers. In 1696, Ivan died and thus Peter’s reign started from then on.

Backward Country

Russia till the middle of the 17th century was insulated from any modernity. As the followers of Orthodox Christianity, Russians stayed away from the influence of the Pope. Adding to it, Russians were more culturally influenced by the Turks than the Europeans due to their proximity to Constantinople. In Russia, men wore long skirts like coats, the edges of which touched the floors. They also wore long beards and moustaches and had heavy turbans like the Turks.

• Peter introduced smoking in Russia and specially trained personnel were sent out to teach Russians the stylish way of smoking, like Europeans

At the beginning of Peter’s reign, Russia was a backward country when compared to the countries in Europe. Peter’s ambition was to make Russia a well-developed country on a par with other European countries and to have access to the seas. Hitherto, Russia was denied any access to the seas as the Baltic Sea board adjoining Russia was occupied by Sweden. Similarly, the Black Sea coast was controlled by the Turks. The North Sea to which Russia had a coastline, unfortunately, was infested with ice most of the year and, therefore, was unfit for navigation. Russia thus virtually was land-locked and sealed on all sides. It was Peter’s ambition to open up sea access to the West for Russia to become like a European country.

Grand Embassy

With the desire to modernise his country on the lines of Europe, Peter, on becoming the sole ruler, sent a high-level delegation in 1697 with nearly 200 men to visit countries across Europe. They were to study the conditions there and suggest methods to develop the country on the lines of Europe. The curiosity of Peter to see Europe for himself was such that he joined the group in disguise. Peter and his delegation, travelling on a cruise, visited several countries across Europe, like Austria, Germany, Livonia, Sweden, the Netherlands, England and Poland. He keenly observed their industries, customs and manners. Shipbuilding in Dutch attracted him very much. At the Greenwich Observatory, near London, Peter got trained in telescope. He also learnt how to make watches. After visiting Prague and Vienna, Peter suddenly had to return in September, 1698, when he heard that the Streltsy, the Palace guards in Moscow, revolted in his absence.

Immediately upon returning, Peter put down the revolt of Streltsy with a heavy hand. How he punished the ring leaders of the revolt exhibited the most heinous side of Peter’s character. He personally put to death many and allowed their bodies to be exposed at street corners to instil fear among the onlookers. Several others were put in prison. Streltsy was abolished.

Window to the West

Peter’s ambition for Russia was two-fold. Firstly, he wanted access to the Baltic Sea by attacking Sweden and occupying Baltic States. His next objective was to modernise Russia on a par with other European nations. He relentlessly worked to achieve both these objectives and ultimately succeeded. His foreign policy was oriented towards waging wars against Sweden to occupy the Baltic States and defeat the Ottoman Empire to annex Azov on the Black Sea coast. In 1695, he fought against the Ottomans and captured Azov. This gave him access to the Black Sea. Peter then turned against Sweden, ruled by Charles XII, a young lad well-known for his courage. In 1709 in the battle of Poltava, Sweden was defeated by Peter and all the Baltic States like Estonia, Livonia, Ingria, Karelia and also Finland were annexed. Sweden lost its hold on the Baltic Sea and Russia gained free access to the warm waters. Peter then founded St Petersburg, a city in his name, on the banks of the river Neva and close to the Baltic Sea, and made it his capital. Interestingly, it continued to be the capital of Russia till 1918 before it was shifted back to Moscow.

Internal Reforms

Having seen the development among the European countries during his travels, Peter introduced several reforms that affected every field of national life — administration, industry, commerce, technology and culture. Peter changed the medieval obsolete form of the government to an effective autocracy. He divided the entire country into eight provinces (Guberni) each under a Governor appointed by the Tsar. He established a Senate as the supreme organ of the State. Military discipline was extended to civil institutions. The system of Census was introduced in Russia to formulate economic development.

• During Peter’s rules seclusion of women was illegal and they were encouraged to choose their husbands and marry at their will

Peter believed that the strength of the nation depended entirely on the army. He, therefore, reformed the existing army on very modern lines. His officers were drawn from nobility, but inducted peasants and townsmen also into the army through conscription. Having understood the importance of seafaring, Peter gave importance to shipbuilding. The credit to have a separate navy for Russia for the first time rightly goes to Peter. By the end of his reign, Russia had a fleet of 52 large battleships besides hundreds of Gallys and other ships. The Russian navy became an effective instrument of warfare in the wars he fought later against Sweden and the Ottoman sultan.

Cultural Moorings

Peter’s reforms encompassed every sphere of Russian life including its cultural moorings. He reformed the old Russian calendar in which the new year began on September 1, supposed to start with the birth of the universe. He adopted the Julian calendar starting with January 1, which Europeans followed. Though least interested in academics, Peter reformed Russian alphabets and on the advice of others, abolished altogether eight alphabets which he thought were of no consequence.

He was the first Tsar of Russia to introduce education on secular lines under state control. Several schools were opened and since very few pupils came from the nobility, Peter encouraged the children of soldiers, peasants and churchmen to get admitted to them. Russian youth were permitted to go abroad for higher education at the state’s expense. Translation of books from Western European languages was promoted. The Russian Academy of Sciences was established to promote science education. In 1703, the first Russian newspaper appeared.

• He was the first Tsar of Russia to introduce education on secular lines under state control and in 1703, the first Russian newspaper appeared

Peter during his travels through Europe observed that smoking tobacco was a sign of modernity and so he introduced smoking in Russia. Specially trained personnel were sent out to teach Russians the stylish way of smoking. During the rule of his father, Alexis, smoking was a crime and punished with cutting off the nose. Dancing was another trait of the European socialites that he replicated in Russia. Peter himself learnt dancing and exhibited his talent before the guests. He also observed in the West how women enjoyed social equality so he declared the seclusion of women in Russia as illegal. Women were encouraged to choose their husbands and marry at their will. Wearing a veil was prohibited.

A Human Giant

Peter the Great was a man of opposites. He was kind and humane but when angry, he was the most inhuman. He was simple in manners unlike his predecessors but was restless, energetic and impulsive. He never tolerated dishonesty, sometimes he would even beat his high-ranking officers with a stick when he felt they went wrong. He often wore a military uniform.

Physically he was of great height and unusual physical strength. He was one of the tallest rulers in history, with 7 feet in height — literally a human giant. He often drank heavily and boasted that no one could beat him in drinking. He worked 8 to 10 hours a day but when bored with work, he would get refreshed by doing carpentry or by visiting the torture chamber where he would beat a life convict to death.

Peter’s personality left its imprint on the very history of Russia. A man of shrewd intellect, courageous, industrious and iron-willed, he changed the very geography and nature of the country. From a savage, outdated, backward country, Russia was steadily on the way to modernity and development. Russians were not the same after the rule of Peter the Great. When he passed away on 28 January 1725, the Russian Senate while paying rich tribute, acclaimed: “Peter the Great — the father of the Fatherland and Emperor of all Russians”. The legacy of Peter lies in the fact that he transformed Russia from an isolated kingdom into a transcontinental superpower.

Ban on beards

Peter I took steps to change the outdated dress and appearance of the Russians and wanted to make them look modern like Europeans. Russians hitherto sported long beards and moustaches influenced by Turkish culture. Peter decreed against beards and long coats and ordered that the beards be shorn off and coats cut off at the knee. Armed with a pair of scissors, Peter personally cut off the beards of those who visited his court. He also cut off their long coats, called Kaftany, at the knees. Barbers and tailors were appointed to each town and village to get the beards removed and to shorten the coats. Those who insisted on keeping their beards were allowed to do so by paying a tax. However, for the long coats, there was no exception.

(The author is a retired Professor of History, University of Hyderabad)