Rihanna shares pic of her newborn son with A$AP Rocky

In the video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy, reports People magazine.

By IANS Updated On - 02:10 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Los Angeles: ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker Rihanna has shared the first official look of her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok.

Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son, whose name has not yet been shared by the couple, sweetly yawns as he looks out a car window. “Hacked,” Rihanna captioned the video, which marked her first post on the social media platform.

People confirmed in May that the singer and ‘Everyday’ A$AP Rocky, 34, had welcomed their first baby together. At the time, a source close to the couple said that they were at home in Los Angeles with the baby.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” added the source.

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna showcased iconic maternity styles.