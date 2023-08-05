| Rita Ora Taika Waititi Share Details Of Their Intimate Wedding On First Anniversary

Singer Rita Ora and her Hollywood director husband Taika Waititi have finally shared details of their wedding, a year after the intimate ceremony.

By IANS Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Los Angeles: Singer Rita Ora and her Hollywood director husband Taika Waititi have finally shared details of their wedding, a year after the intimate ceremony.

The singer-actress married Waititi back in August 2022, in an impromptu wedding, marrying after having known each other for four years and dated for one.

The ceremony was planned in just two weeks with eight people in attendance, after Ora, 32, popped the question during a trip to Palm Springs.

Ora shared a gallery of images from their wedding with Vogue magazine, and revealed she wore three different Tom Ford looks for her big day, as she and Waititi exchanged vows at their home in Los Angeles.

As per Daily Mail, Taika, 47, revealed: “She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly.”

Discussing the ceremony, the director added: “There were about eight people there – just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom.”

Ora’s sister Elena was a bridesmaid, while Waititi’s best friend, actor Jermaine Clement, flew over from New Zealand for the ceremony.

Talking about the British designer Tom Ford, Ora said: “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true.”

“And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done.”

She revealed that she wore her mother’s pearls with her wedding dress, while Waititi wore a suit by Brunello Cucinelli.

Elena walked her sister down the aisle, while Waititi was joined by his two daughters for the ceremony.

The pop star said the day was “really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun.”

Following their wedding, the newlyweds headed to their friend Guy Oseary’s house for a celebratory dinner, and were surprised with an Elvis impersonator who offered music for proceedings.

The newlyweds shared snaps from their big day which shows them both posing in front of the iconic Hollywood sign as well as a beaming Ora under her veil. The couple were first linked in April 2021, with their relationship quickly turning serious as Ora moved into Waititi’s stunning home in Australia.