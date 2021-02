Ritwik scalps eight wickets for SK Blues in HCA league game

Vamshi Ramavath also hogged the limelight scoring 238 runs guiding Noble to 551/8 against Mayura

Hyderabad: G Ritwik scalped eight wickets for 42 runs as SK Blues defeated Saint Sai by five wickets in the A 2 division two-day league here on Thursday.

Brief scores: Day 1: Group 1 PB: Shalimar CC 135 in 36.2 overs (Abhid Ali 4/40) lost to Adilabad Dist138/2 in 19.1 overs (L Mahesh 62, D Venkatesh 56no); Mega City 101/9 in 37 overs lost to Nizamabad Dist 105/3 in 28.3 overs (Dama Ajith 56no); CCOB 316 in (Abdul Rahman 109; Arham Kothari 3/41, PT Sai Krishna Murthy 3/30) vs Crown 40/0loss in 11 overs; HBCC 295 in 58.5 overs (Md Khalid 110; B Sujan 3/53) vs PKMCC; Ours 310 in 87.3 overs (Kaushik Chevendra 58, B Pranav Reddy 123; P Sai Karthik 4/44) vs National 28/1 in 9 overs; Team Speed 340 in 62.2 overs (MA Jayanth 91, Deepanshu Chowhan 85; Md Abdul Raheem 7/75) vs Elegant 21/1 in 6.5 overs; Venus Cybertech 147 in 57.5 overs vs Rakesh XI 80/3 in 30 overs; WMCC 196 in 38.5 overs (SV Aditya Varma 58; Karthik Kumar 3/44, Vikranth Reddy 3/43) lost to HUCC 199/5 in 39.3 overs (Laxmi Sree Madhan 102no; Anish Reddy 4/27); Vijaypuri Willowmen 559 in 88 overs (Karun Yadav 64, B Balaji 73, Md Ayub Khan 166, Williams 55; Abhinay Kumar 3/112) vs Hyd Panthers; Group 1 PA: Pasha Beedi 198 in 72.2 overs (Raghava Pattapu 4/48) vs Deccan Wanderers 69/1 in 16 overs (Jawad Khan 42no); Sri Shyam 145 in 63 overs (Thakur Utkarsh Singh 4/17, Md Babillail 3/41) vs Deccan Wanderers 200/3 in 46.5 overs (Jawad Khan 68, Aawez Ahmed 40, Raghava Pattapu 55no); Group 2 PB: Adams XI 145 in 36.1 overs (S Prajwal Rao 4/48, Gautam 3/4) lost to XI Masters 149/2 in 15.3 overs (S Prajwal Rao 106no); Acrylic CC 128 in 43 overs (V Sai Teja 4/16) lost to Karimnagar Dist 132/3 in 14.2 overs (P Rishwanth 50, A Raju 53); Abhinav Colts 424 in 67.1 overs (Varun Tej 52, Harish Reddy 48, Sachith Naidu 145, Varun Reddy 53, Sunder Nara 59; Preetham Reddy 3/105, Satya Narayana 3/29) vs Bharat CC 79/0in 22 overs; Hyd Academy 295 in 77.4 overs (K Pranav 77, Sahil Parikh 57) vs Shanti XI 42/2 in 11 overs; Noble 551/8 in 90 overs (Vamshi Ramavath 238, Y Akash 57, Krishna Kant T 53no, B Ambarish 52; Shabaz 3/109) vs Mayura; Vijayanand 360/9 in 90 overs (Abhinay 69, Ravi Teja 117; Praveen 4/61) vs Manikumar 12/1 in 6 overs; Saint Sai 160 in 55.2 overs (Arjun 50; G Ritwik 8/42) lost to SK Blues 164/5 in 39 overs (Ibrahim Khan 84); Secbad Gymkhana 285 in 89 overs (Md Adil 103, Anuj Singh 55; N Saketh Reddy 3/60) vs Warangal Dist 48/1 in 8 overs;

Group 2 PC: Kishoresons CC 124 in 39.1 overs (, Mihir Dange 5/32) lost to Rushiraj CC 127/4 in 42.5 overs; Anu CC 87 in 31.5 overs (Mujaheeed Khan 7/32) lost to Azad CC 90/3 in 25.1 overs; Lords 183 in 52.2 overs (Md Azher uddin 62, Shrunjith Reddy 5/52) lost to RJCC 185/5 in 43.1 overs (Akshay E 12); Tirumala 182 in 73 overs (Vishal K 62, Jayant Reddy 56; R Rohit 4/55) vs Swastik Union 24/no loss in 14 overs.

