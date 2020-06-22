Rs 5,294 crore of Rythu Bandhu funds deposited in farmers’ bank accounts

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday deposited a whopping Rs 5,294.53 crore into the bank accounts of 50.84 lakh farmers towards financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. In a record of sorts, the entire amount was disbursed on a single day as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who wanted the amount to reach the eligible farmers to enable them commence farm operations in a smooth manner.

In a release, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said about Rs 82.37 crores were deposited into the accounts of 63,477 farmers who received RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas. All those RoFR pattadar farmers who received their passbooks as on June 16, will be eligible for the scheme. Bank account details of about five lakh farmers are yet to be received and the Agricultural Extension Officers have been instructed to deposit the money of these farmers into their bank accounts immediately after receiving the details.

The Minister said despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown, the State government had set aside Rs 14,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu scheme. He reiterated that agriculture will remain top priority to the State government and releasing such a huge amount of funds on a single day, indicates its commitment to make it profitable for farmers.

