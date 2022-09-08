Rugged Apple Watch Ultra launched; details inside

By IANS Published: Updated On - 12:44 AM, Thu - 8 September 22

Cupertino (California): Apple on Wednesday launched Apple Watch Ultra for athletes, endurance and adventure lovers that will be available in India and more than 40 countries for Rs 89,900 from September 23.

Powered by watchOS 9, Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet.

Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.

Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours, said the company.

“Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments Â— it’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration,” he added.

Apple Watch Ultra also brings three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. Made from aerospace-grade titanium, Apple Watch Ultra provides the perfect balance of weight, durability, and corrosion resistance.

The case rises up to surround all edges of the flat sapphire front crystal, protecting the Retina display, which is up to 2000 nits Â— 2x brighter than any Apple Watch display yet.

Apple Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones to significantly improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions.

An adaptive beamforming algorithm uses the microphones to capture voice while reducing ambient background sounds, resulting in remarkable clarity, said Apple.

Designed specifically for endurance athletes and runners, the Trail Loop band is the thinnest Apple Watch band to date.

With explorers in mind, the Alpine Loop band features two integrated layers made from one continuous weaving process that eliminates the need for stitching.

The top loops, interspersed with high-strength yarn, provide adjustability and a secure attachment for the titanium G-hook fastener.

The Ocean Band is designed specifically for extreme water sports and recreational diving with a titanium buckle and corresponding spring-loaded loop.

For the first time ever in an Apple Watch, the precision dual-frequency GPS integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms.

Users can take their training to the next level with features such as Heart Rate Zones, Custom Workouts, Pacer, and, coming later this year, Race Route.

Apple Watch Ultra has a water resistance rating of 100 meters under ISO standard 22810.