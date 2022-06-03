Running companies hurts my heart: Elon Musk

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:45 AM, Fri - 3 June 22

New Delhi: Elon Musk has revealed that he never wanted to become a CEO but he sees no other way to bring technology and design to fruition.

After a Twitter user recalled Musk being replaced as CEO of X.com in 2000, he tweeted: “I never wanted to be CEO — just wanted to work on product/technology. Bill Harris sounded like he would be a great CEO, given his Intuit experience, but he was not”.

“Running companies hurts my heart, but I don’t see any other way to bring technology & design to fruition,” Musk added.

In 1999, Musk and others founded online bank X.com that laid the foundation stone for online banking transactions.

Harris was then-president and CEO of X.com, and left the company in May 2000.

The company later merged with Confinity Inc. and was renamed Paypal.

In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX and in 2004, he joined electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors.

On Friday, Musk also announced to push Tesla AI Day to September 30, “as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then”.

Optimus is a human-sized robot Musk envisions being able to perform routine tasks for humans.

“Tesla AI Day #2 will be epic,” added Musk who has put the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal on hold over the presence of fake accounts on the platform.