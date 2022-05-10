Sai Pallavi announces her next film Gargi

By IANS Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Source: Twitter/Sai Pallavi

Hyderabad: On her 30th birthday, actor Sai Pallavi took to social media to announce an exciting update that she teased a few days ago. The Fidaa actor has released the first trailer for her upcoming film titled Gargi.

The behind-the-scenes video for the film, directed by Gautham Ramachandran of Richie fame, gives a glimpse into the upcoming project. Sai Pallavi looks stunning in the video and also dubs in Kannada for this multilingual film.

Sharing the same, Sai Pallavi wrote, “I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this Presenting to you, GARGI, @prgautham83 ‘s brain child! (sic).”

Gargi is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is the film’s music director. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will appear in Rana Daggubati’s ready-to-release movie Virata Parvam. The makers of the film released a special video titled Soul of Vennela. The video clip depicts Vennela’s (played by Sai Pallavi) life. In the brief glimpse released by the team, she appears stunning, despite her fundamental make up.

Her conversation about her love life adds to the charm of the scene, as per what has been released in the Soul of Vennela video. Sporting a simple cotton saree, Vennela’s role is expected to captivate everyone’s attention.

Venu Udugula wrote and directed the film, which will be released in theatres on July 1. Key roles will be played by Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and others. This film was produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas.

