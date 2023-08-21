Salman Khan Amazes Fans with Striking New Bald Look

Upon witnessing his fresh appearance, fans began speculating that it might be in preparation for his upcoming project.

By IANS Updated On - 12:26 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has left his fans in shock as he flaunted his new bald look.

In a video, Salman can be seen wearing a black shirt and a matching trousers. He is sporting a new bald style for a hairdo, leaving the internet in shock. The actor recently attended a party and was accompanied by his team.

After seeing his new look, fans speculated that it is for his upcoming project. Some also said that Salman is promoting Shah Rukh Khan‘s action thriller ‘Jawan’, in which SRK has sported a bald look.

Fans wrote: “Tere Naam movie Radhe look.”

“Old Salman is back.”

“He’s looking like a masterpiece movie sultan.”

“Bhaijaan promoting jawan.”

“He’s giving full dedication towards his next film.Amazing.”

“Salman will forever remain the most handsome bollywood actor.”

“Sultan 2 or Tere Naam 2..?”

“Tere naam 2 loading?”

“Only Salman Bhai can pull out the crowd with this look.”

“My man is slaying in bald look.”

Salman, however, has not disclosed any details about his new look.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo role in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’. He was also seen in action comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, directed by Farhad Samji. The flick also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari amongst others.

He next has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline. It’s an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a sequel to 2017 film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.