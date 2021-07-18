Samantha Akkineni exudes Sunday vibes in her latest post

“How cute,” commented the actor’s fan on the post. “Love love,” added another. “You always make my day better,” wrote a fan.

Hyderabad: Samantha Akkineni exuded Sunday vibes in her latest post on Instagram. Looking pretty in a pink pastel dress by Love Late20’S, the actor can be seen smiling in the picture. She was styled by celebrity stylist and fashion designer Preetham Jukalker. Within minutes, Sam’s post received half-a-million likes.

She shared the same photo in her Instagram Stories and wrote “Sunday vibes”, along with it.

“How cute,” commented the actor’s fan on the post. “Love love,” added another. “You always make my day better,” wrote a fan.

Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming mythological drama film, ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will focus on the lives of Shakuntala and King Dushyanta. The newest addition to the cast was announced recently. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will be playing Prince Bharata in the film. Sam appreciated the little one’s effort by saying that she got the dialogues right in the first take itself.

Earlier, Sam had shared a photo from a beautiful location in Hyderabad where she was shooting for the film. She expressed her never-ending love for the camera. “You and I. Accepting of everything I do. #infrontofthecamera #youhavetoloveittodoit #creativityeveryday #neverendinglove (sic),” she captioned it.