Samsung launches Galaxy SmartTag2 with Lost Mode, longer battery

Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced an all-new Galaxy SmartTag2 to keep track of valuables, that will launch globally on October 11.

By IANS Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Galaxy SmartTag2’s Lost Mode allows users to input their contact information via a message. Lost Mode works with any mobile device with NFC reader and web browser.

Anyone who discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached can use their smartphone to scan the tag and see the owners’ message and contact information.

“With an enhanced finding experience and a longer battery life, Galaxy SmartTag2 will provide users with greater peace of mind for longer and in more situations,” said Jaeyeon Jung, EVP and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung.

The device provides an improved Compass View feature, enhancing the user experience by providing arrows to show the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag2 in relation to the user.

This mode is available on any UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The SmartThings Find app has also been upgraded, with newly registered Galaxy SmartTags that now installs a shortcut to the app on the user’s smartphone, allowing users to launch SmartThings Find more quickly.

Additionally, the app now features a full screen map view and an intuitive interface, making the user experience even more seamless.

“SmartTag2 now automatically re-syncs you’re your now Galaxy smartphone using your Samsung account,” said the company.

Galaxy SmartTag2’s durability has also been upgraded with an IP675 rating for water and dust resistance.

For Samsung Galaxy users, SmartThings Find can also provide security through its “Unknown tag alerts” feature.