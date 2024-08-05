Sangareddy: Four bike lifters nabbed, 7 bikes seized

Sangareddy: BDL Bhanur Police busted a bike-lifting gang and seized seven two-wheelers from them on Monday. According to BDL-Bhanur police, the miscreants stole the bike of Naresh Goud, a resident of Bhanur, on June 29. Following a complaint from Naresh, the police launched a hunt to trace the bike lifter. The police arrested the accused at Ghanpur junction while they were moving suspiciously at Ghanpur junction near Bhanur. The police caught four of them including a minor traveling on two bikes. During the inquiry, the accused revealed the names of the three other persons. The police arrested MD Sharfuddin (19), Gudala Tilak (19), MD Essa (19), and MD Ashraf (36). Two other persons were absconding.