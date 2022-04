Sanjana defeats Shubha in U-16 girls singles tennis final

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Sanjana Chawla defeated Shubha 6-4 in the U-16 girls singles final of the Twin Cities Tennis Tournament at the Site Sports, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In boys U-14 doubles Luvya Ray, Aariyaman Aisola downed Thejes and Vansh 6-3 to emerge champions.

Results: Finals: Girls: U-16 Singles: Sanjana Chawla (TS) bt Shubha (TS) 6-4; U-14 Boys: Doubles: Luvya Ray (TS)/Aariyaman Aisola (TS) bt Thejes (TS) / Vansh (TS) 6-3.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .