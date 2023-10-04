Sanjay Singh’s arrest fallout of BJP’s frustration with INDIA alliance, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

By PTI Updated On - 12:05 AM, Thu - 5 October 23

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s arrest is a fallout of the BJP’s frustration with the opposition INDIA alliance.

Kejriwal, along with party leaders, including Somnath Bharti, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, visited Singh’s residence after his arrest.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he asserted that the AAP is “a hardcore honest party”.

“We all know that the path of honesty is tough. If we become dishonest like them, all our problems will end. We are hardcore honest and that is why these problems are arising,” Kejriwal said.

“Their biggest peeve is this — they are corrupt from head to toe and have no counter to our honesty. They tried to defame us sometimes by saying that Kejriwal was involved in a bus scam, electricity scam, water scam. They scanned through my previous seven births,” he added.

Attacking the BJP-led central government, Kejriwal said more than 1,000 raids have been carried out as part of the investigation in the excise policy case but not a penny of ill-gotten wealth has been found.

“They arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a strong voice against the corruption of Modi ji. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is corrupt from head to toe. I think he is the most corrupt prime minister in independent India,” Kejriwal said.

“When their government will not be in power in the future, their corruption will come to the fore. Sanjay Singh is the strongest voice against this corruption,” he said.

Recalling the manner of Singh’s suspension from the Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal said he was arrested in a false case.

“His father told me that they searched through the house but could not find anything. The elections are coming and they are rattled by the INDIA alliance since its formation,” he said.

“They feel that if this alliance is successful, that it will be, they are losing badly, Modiji is losing badly. Sanjay Singh’s arrest is a fallout of that frustration. More leaders will be arrested. Sanjay Singh is a tiger.

He will not be scared. PM Modi has this misconception that they will be able to scare (us) by getting people arrested. We are not those who are going to be scared. We will face the consequences of walking on the path of truth,” Kejriwal added.

Speaking about Singh’s arrest, Atishi told PTI Video, “AAP will continue to fight. It’s not a fight to bring Sanjay Singh or Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain out of jail but to save the Constitution.” The AAP will stage a protest in front of the BJP’s headquarters at 11 am on Thursday to protest against Singh’s arrest, Gopal Rai — the party’s Delhi state convenor — said at a press conference.

He also urged people to come to the protest site to raise their voices in favour of democracy and against dictatorial practices.