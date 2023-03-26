Satwik-Chirag win Swiss Open men’s doubles title

The second-seeded Indian pair was solid in defence and dished out an attacking game to outwit the world No. 21 pair 21-19, 24-22 in 54 minutes

By PTI Published Date - 04:41 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty, return a shuttlecock to China's Xiang Yu Ren and Qiang Tan during their men's doubles final match of the Badminton Swiss Open. AP Photo.

Basel: Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped off their impressive campaign with a title win, beating China’s Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The second-seeded Indian pair, the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist, was solid in defence and dished out an attacking game to outwit the world No. 21 pair 21-19, 24-22 in 54 minutes.

It was the first title of the season for India with Satwik and Chirag putting to rest the disappointment of last week’s All England Championships where they had exited in the second round.

Overall, it was the fifth career world tour title for the Indian pair, who had claimed the India Open and French Open last year, besides securing the Thailand Open in 2019 and Hyderabad Open in 2018.

Satwik and Chirag had also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold.