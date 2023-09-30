Scribe held in UP for sexually harassing minor girl

On September 8, 2022, a case was registered against him under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the POCSO Act, he said.

Representational Image

Ballia: A local journalist from Rasra town here on Saturday was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl in 2022, police said.

Ravi Kumar Arya molested the minor girl in 2022 while he was teaching in a coaching institute, Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said, adding that he also threatened to post her obscene photos and videos online.

The CO said Arya is also accused of taking Rs 12,000 cash along with 58 grams of gold and 750 grams of silver jewellery from the victim.

After investigating the case, the police found the charges against the accused to be true and filed a charge-sheet against him in a Ballia court on December 12, 2022, he said.

While hearing the case, the court recently issued a non-bailable warrant against Arya following which he was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, the CO said.