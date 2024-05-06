Search operation underway in J-k’s Poonch following terrorist attack on IAF convoy

By ANI Published Date - 6 May 2024, 10:17 AM

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army has launched a major search operation in the Shahsitar area of Surankote in Poonch district following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy. The incident, which resulted in the death of one jawan and injuries to four others, has prompted heightened security measures throughout the region.

The terrorists attacked an IAF convoy on Saturday.

According to the officials, as part of the ongoing operation, armed bulletproof vehicles are patrolling the area, while a dog squad has been deployed to check vehicles. The search operation aims to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack and ensure the safety of civilians in the region.

Earlier on May 5, senior officials from the Army, police, and paramilitary visited Poonch to oversee a massive search operation where terrorists attacked an IAF convoy on Saturday, an official said. “Corps Commander of 16 Corps & ADG Jammu Zone Anand Jain accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, IGP CRPF & DIG RP Range today visited the area & monitored the ongoing massive search operation. Many suspects have been picked up for questioning,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu. According to officials, the search operation was carried out to track the terrorists. Security forces have set up nakas and checking is going on in the area. Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night.

After the ambush, in the Poonch sector, the injured personnel were rushed to the Command Hospital in Udhampur. However, one of the injured airmen succumbed to his injuries. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated a cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and police, to track down the perpetrators.

The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy was secured and an investigation was underway.