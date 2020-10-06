Secure your smartphone from malware

There is a steep increase in attacks as people have been using cell phones and tablets more than ever before and cybercriminals are targeting mobile devices more often

Often we hear about attacks involving smartphones and malware infection of Android/iOS/Windows operating systems, However, if we take a closer look at these mobile security attacks, you will be surprised to find that the Android/iOS/Windows OS are not the ones to blame. A few apps are made/built to have spyware that runs in the background monitoring, phishing and stealing private data.

There is a steep increase in attacks as people have been using cell phones and tablets more than ever before and cybercriminals are targeting mobile devices more often. Securing mobile devices is not just installing simple virus protection software, but following best mobile security practices.

Few threats affecting mobile security

* Application-based threats

* Web based threats

* Network based threats

* Physical threats

Forms and types of threats

* Malicious Apps

* Spyware

* Public Wi-Fi

* No proper end to end encryption

* Unused or inactive Apps

* Unused or Stolen devices

* IoT mobile security

* Botnets

* Phishing

* No password protection or Using default passwords

What should corporates do?

As an enterprise, you can protect your networks, internal data and employees using Mobile Device Management (MDM), which is an industry term for the administration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablet computers and laptops. MDM is usually a third party application, which has the following features.

* Most MDM applications are cloud-based, so updates are automatic

* Monitored 24/7 basis and with remote configuration

* Passwords, blacklist / whitelists and enforces other security policies

* Passcode enforcement / remote data wiping

* Restrict access to specific data and applications based on location

* Remote disconnection or disabling of unauthorised gadgets and applications

* Backup/restore functionality of corporate data

* Logging /reporting for compliance / statutory purposes

* Jailbreaking and rooting, alerts for users attempting to bypass restrictions

* Scalable, so new users and latest smartphones can be accommodated very easily

What could individuals do

Update your OS and apps promptly. The updates are meant to increase security; out of date systems make easy targets for hackers.

Lock your devices. Your phone may contain sensitive business information and you could even end up in the embarrassing position if data is compromised. Opt for fingerprint scanning and facial identification or a 4-6 digit passcode to unlock the phone.

Utilise built in mobile device management features: Implement Find My iPhone and Android’s Find My Device facilities. If you have lost the phone, you can programme the phone to delete all information after 5 to 10 false passcode tries.

Use the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wisely. Most people don’t think that free wifi is very unsecure. It would be a good idea to disable Bluetooth and Wifi options by default and enable only when in use.

Use two-factor authentication wherever possible

2FA is one of the least favourite security options around because, it requires an additional step and this feature can help you be secure from hackers.

Manage app permissions

Grant apps permissions like access to the camera, microphone, contacts and location onlyi to those apps which you most need. It would be a good idea to revoke these permissions when not required. For iPhones, go to Settings and tap on Privacy, Android users can find app permissions in the application manager.

Ignore spam and phishing emails

Do not click links in promotional emails, short links, or open suspicious attachments or run updates that are prompted through emails (including those that say they come directly from a company, like Microsoft or your company). Please check the email headers.

Back up your data

Always back up your data. It’s safe practice to protect your important documents and images. For an Android phone, make sure “Back up my data” and “Automatic restore” are checked in the settings and then sync your data with Google. For an Apple Phone, go the settings and then back up to iCloud.

Use an antivirus app

Antivirus apps provide enhanced security to installed apps, PDFs, images and other files you download. Antivirus apps like Norton, Avast, McAfee and ESET can help overcome any possible threats.

Know where your apps come from

Don’t just download any app on your phone. Install apps only from App Store for iPhones and from Playstore for Android phones.

