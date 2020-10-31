Sehwag lauds Surya after staring contest with Kohli

“There was a moment where Suryakumar played a shot towards Kohli and then two had a stare-off where the former asserted once again that he doesn’t fear anything or anyone.”

By | Published: 1:37 pm

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form this season. His match-winning half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore caught the attention of many. It was also in the news for his staring contest with Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking after the win, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag lauded Suryakumar. “It was a phenomenal match. The innings played by Suryakumar Yadav was incredible. He showed Virat Kohli that he isn’t inferior to anyone. There was a moment where Suryakumar played a shot towards Kohli and then two had a stare-off where the former asserted once again that he doesn’t fear anything or anyone,” said Sehwag.

Despite fine form, he was not selected into Indian side for the upcoming Australian tour. “There have been numerous players in the domestic circuit who didn’t get the opportunity in the Indian team despite top performances. I feel IPL is a platform where you will get opportunities if you are doing well. Varun Chakravarthy is a fine example of the same,” Sehwag added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .