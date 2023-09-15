‘Sell iPhone’ searches on Google skyrocket by 370 per cent

By IANS Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

New Delhi: Online searches for ‘Sell iPhone’ on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 370 per cent in the UK on September 12 following the Apple event and new iPhone 15 launch, a new report showed on Friday.

The tech experts at NoDeposit.guide analysed Google search data over the past few days and came out with the finding. “If you’re looking to upgrade your current iPhone or jump up a new generation, Apple’s Trade-in scheme is a notable option, and we expect it to be a popular service over the next few months,” said Ian Harper, a spokesperson for NoDeposit.guide.

“In the case of the rise of Google searches, it will be interesting to see the use of the service compared with selling on somewhere like eBay, if consumers can get a better price for their old iPhone or a new one,” he added.

Apple offers a trade-in scheme for all iPhone editions down to the iPhone 7.

Apple at the event debuted the new iPhone series with four models — iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — that come with industry-leading features. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.