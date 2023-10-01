Semi-charred body of woman found in UP’s Gonda

The semi-charred body of a woman was recovered from the Khondare area of this Uttar Pradesh district

By PTI Published Date - 09:37 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Representational Image

Gonda: The semi-charred body of a woman was recovered from the Khondare area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The identity of the woman, aged around 35, is yet to be ascertained.

Circle Officer (Mankapur) Naveena Shukla said some children playing cricket in a village in the Khondare area late on Saturday discovered the body in the bushes.

After being informed by locals, the police reached the spot with a dog squad and a forensic team and inspected the area, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Shukla said.