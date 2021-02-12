Set up ‘teams’ for studying new modules in Dharani: CS to officials

The Chief Secretary also directed that Dharani related issues should be attended to on priority and District Collectors should take a personal interest in the matter and resolve cases

Published: 9:54 pm 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed officials concerned to constitute special teams to visit villages and study how several new modules introduced in Dharani, the one-stop portal for land transactions, were being used in the districts. These teams will identify hardships, if any, relating to these issues and suggest solutions.

The Chief Secretary also directed that Dharani related issues should be attended to on priority and District Collectors should take a personal interest in the matter and resolve cases, particularly cases placed in Part-B, on priority.

Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Narsing Rao held a detailed review meeting on Dharani related issues with officials concerned here on Friday. It was noted at the meeting that various steps had been taken to address and clear several long-standing issues. With pending mutation module now made available in Dharani, so far 74,688 applications have been received, and 62,847 were disposed of by the District Collectors in this module.

A module for granting pattadar passbooks to companies and institutions is also available in Dharani. An NRI module to address NRI related issues has also been included. A module for registration by and in favour of institutions and companies was under development and would be introduced by February 15.

