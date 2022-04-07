Seven ISL teams for RFDL tourney

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

File Photo

Mumbai: Seven clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL) will vie for top honour in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) in Goa, scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 12, it was announced today.

Seven clubs, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC, will be joined by a team from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in the new football league.

The ISL clubs have confirmed their participation for this first of its kind initiative in India that will provide a unique opportunity for emerging players to compete against the best talent in their age group from across the country.

The added bonus for teams that finish in the top two at the end of the league will be given the chance to participate at the Next Gen Cup to be hosted in the United Kingdom for the first time later this year.

The Next Gen Cup will be hosted by the Premier League (PL) as part of its longstanding partnership with the ISL to support the development of football in India.

The top two teams from the RF Development League will be joined by selected PL Club youth teams, providing Indian players the chance to experience playing in the UK and competing against academy sides from the most watched football league in the world. The PL and its clubs will also provide digital knowledge sharing workshops to best support the ISL clubs involved.

Speaking on the development, Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “I am thrilled about this unique opportunity that the Reliance Foundation Development League will offer to young players across the country. They are the future of Indian football, and I am convinced that providing them the platform to play against the best players in their age group will help them grow. This league is yet another step towards creating a world-class ecosystem to develop the tremendous potential for football in India. As we emerge from the pandemic, I am sure the youngsters will cherish the chance to get back on the field and show us their talent.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .