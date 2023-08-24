Seven-member CBI team in Jharkhand to probe multi-crore mining scam

By IANS Published Date - 02:00 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in an alleged multi-crore mining scam in Jharkhand with a seven-member team reaching there on Thursday.

A CBI source said that the team has reached Jharkhand’s Sahibganj. The team is talking to the concerned persons who are connected to the matter and is gathering information on the alleged mining scam, said sources. As of now the CBI has not commented officially on the matter. Further details were awaited.