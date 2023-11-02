Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 58th birthday with fans at ‘Mannat’

Following his fan meet-up early on Thursday, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his heartfelt thanks for the birthday wishes.

Updated On - 10:19 AM, Thu - 2 November 23

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a bang. He greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai to wish their favourite actor.

After meeting his fans, SRK in the early hours of Thursday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.

He wrote, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.”

The ‘Pathaan’ actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar.

King Khan also marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.

The ‘Jawan’ actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers. He looked uber cool in a black cap.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.

Every year, fans gather outside SRK’s home in large numbers to catch a glimpse of ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood, and the fans continued their ritual this year as well.

SRK’s charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Veer Zara’, and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ and is gearing up for the release of his next ‘Dunki’, which is scheduled to release this December.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the ‘Chak De! India’ actor will share the screen with ‘Pink’ actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the ‘Swades’ actor with the ‘3 Idiots’ director.