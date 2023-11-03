| Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Jhoome Jo Pathaan Says Thank You To His Fans

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, says “thank you” to his fans

He posted a video on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "Celebrating with all of you is always special... thank you for making my day!!!

By ANI Updated On - 01:10 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his birthday on November 2, shared a video of him grooving to the song ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ during an event. He thanked his fans for making his day special.

He took to his Instagram handle and along with the video wrote in the caption, “Celebrating with all of u is always special… thank you for making my day!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Earlier, he greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai to wish their favourite actor.

After meeting his fans, SRK in the early hours of Thursday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.

He wrote, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.”

It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

The ‘Pathaan’ actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar.

King Khan also marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.

The ‘Jawan’ actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers. He looked uber cool in a black cap.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up early Thursday morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, T-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.

Every year, fans gather outside SRK’s home in large numbers to catch a glimpse of ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood.

SRK’s charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Veer Zara’, and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ and is gearing up for the release of his next ‘Dunki’, which is scheduled to release this December.

On his birthday, he treated his fans with the first glimpse of his next film ‘Dunki’.

Titled ‘Dunki Drop 1’ SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the ‘Chak De! India’ actor will share the screen with ‘Pink’ actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the ‘Swades’ actor with the ‘3 Idiots’ director.