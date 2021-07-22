Shama Sikander’s vacation pictures are absolutely drool-worthy

The great thing about it is that she focuses on the mental aspect of it more and that’s primarily the reason that she is in total harmony.

By | Published: 1:04 pm

Bollywood actor Shama Sikander seems to be having an amazing time in the US with her partner James Milirion and his family. She has shared some breath-taking pictures, to say the least. Shama is a super fit woman who is an inspiration to millions as she shares some incredible tips and pictures of her fitness and routine.

The great thing about it is that she focuses on the mental aspect of it more and that’s primarily the reason that she is in total harmony. She has a very holistic approach to fitness focusing on both the physical and mental aspects.

“I am having a great time here in the US. We (James, the family and I) go for long walks sometimes to the parks or have some time by the sea and try out different things. I should say it’s an incredible and such a precious time. They are such lovely and genuine people, I am so glad to meet them and spend some quality time with them in this trip,” reveals Shama who says they “work out together, eat together and have some amazing conversations”.

Just like her, admits the actor, they appreciate the little things in life. “I can totally give that for the glow on my face. I am in a very happy space now, especially with what has been happening all around the world and back home,” she adds.

Shama feels troubled how every family has been touched and some ravaged by the pandemic. “It’s time to heal now. Let’s focus on taking accountability and work on our beings and heal, the world is craving for healing. Love and light to all,” she adds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .