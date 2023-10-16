Shameful that PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

Manipur is no longer a unified single state, but has been divided into two states on ethnic lines, said Rahul Gandhi

By PTI Published Date - 04:47 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads the Padyatra from Chanmari to Raj Bhawan during an election campaign for party candidates ahead of the Mizoram election, in Aizawl on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Aizawl: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more concerned about happenings in Israel than in Manipur, which has been riven by an ethnic conflict since May this year.

Addressing a rally near Raj Bhavan here after undertaking a 2-km-long padayatra through the city roads, he said that neighbouring Manipur is no longer a unified single state, but has been divided into two states on ethnic lines.

Gandhi, who began a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram, also asserted that the Congress ushered in peace in the insurgency-hit northeastern state with the signing of a peace accord in 1986.

“It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India is so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed,” he said.

“It is something to be ashamed of that the leader of our Union has not travelled to Manipur after what has happened there, and Manipur is the symptom of the problem. You can see the same problem in a smaller form in many different parts of the nation. People from minority communities, tribals and dalits are feeling uncomfortable. There is an oppression being carried out on the people of India,” the former Congress president alleged.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7, and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress released a list of 39 candidates for the polls, with the party’s state unit chief Lalsawta fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST).

Gandhi also said that the idea of India is under attack by the saffron party, which targets different communities, religions and languages.

“The idea of India that respects each other, is tolerant, learns from other ideas, religions and languages and that loves itself as a whole… That is the idea of India which is under attack by the BJP. They spread hatred and violence in the country. They spread arrogance, lack of understanding and this is completely against the idea of India,” he said.

Gandhi criticised the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) over job creation, the drug menace and infrastructure, and accused it of destroying the state’s economy.

“While the BJP attacks your culture, religion and tradition, the MNF supports them in Delhi… Over the last five years, the MNF government has created only 2,000 jobs. Infrastructure and the roads here are in shambles, and they are destroying the economic future of the state. Drugs are spreading rampantly across the future generation, and 250 young lives have been extinguished because of this,” the Congress leader claimed.

“It is a shame that the people running your government are in cahoots with the government of Delhi,” he added.

Gandhi urged people to vote for the Congress, arguing that it provides not “empty words” but a vision for Mizoram, as he cited examples of “good governance” in states like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the party is in power.

“We will defend your culture, religion and tradition… because if Mizo culture, tradition and language is attacked and destroyed, then India is attacked and destroyed. We love your diversity, perspective and way of looking at the world and at life. This is our most valuable asset, as it is the heart of Mizoram,” he said.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi to participate in Telangana bus yatra from Oct 18