ShareChat & Moj in multi-year music licensing deal with T-Series

By | Published: 4:56 pm

New Delhi: Mohalla Tech, the parent company of short video app Moj and Indic language social media platform ShareChat, on Wednesday announced a multi-year agreement with music label T-Series.

The partnership allows ShareChat and Moj to access an extensive catalogue of Indian music and provide an enhanced experience to its creator communities.

With this agreement, ShareChat and Moj become the first and only Indian social media and short video platform to sign a multi-year and multi-nation music licensing deal with T-Series.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with T-Series. With this partnership we can drive more value to the industry, support more artists and deliver an incredible creative experience to our users across India,” said Farid Ahsan, COO and Cofounder, Moj and ShareChat, in a statement.

Incidentally, ShareChat and Moj were also the first in the Indian social media and short video landscape to strike a licensing agreement with T-Series last year, thereby setting the path for the rest of the industry to follow.

Moj and ShareChat together, with a 340 million-strong monthly active user community and over 82 million creator community, represent a significant share of the internet population in India.

The collaboration will help ShareChat and Moj communities to explore sound recordings from T-Series music library and create meaningful social experiences with videos, messages, and other creative formats.

“ShareChat and Moj have been wonderful partners and they are a true long term partner for us in the Indian short video space. This long-term license reciprocates both of our intent to support the creator economy and build a robust foundation for the creator-led content ecosystem in the country.” said Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series.