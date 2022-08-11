Shilpa Shetty fractures leg during shoot

Published Date - 01:00 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself sitting on a wheelchair.

The actress got injured during a shoot and in the picture she can be seen smiling and expressing her positive attitude.

She captioned the picture with a laughing emoji: “They said. Roll camera action- ‘break a leg!’ I took it literally.”

Shilpa further shared that she won’t be able to work for six weeks but will be back again very soon after her recovery.

“Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (remember me in your prayers)… Prayers always work.”

Meanwhile, the actress is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s cop-based web show ‘Indian Police Force’ which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar.

She keeps sharing BTS moments on her social media handle.

Shilpa is also part of Sonal Joshi’s directorial ‘Sukhee’.