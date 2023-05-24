Shiv Sena (UBT) to boycott inaugural ceremony of new Parliament: Raut

By PTI Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

All opposition leaders are boycotting the event as the government has not invited the president, an adivasi woman, Sanjay Raut said

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said his party will join other opposition parties in boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

President Droupadi Murmu is the head of Parliament, and the Narendra Modi government was ignoring her by not inviting her to the function on May 28, he told reporters here.

“All opposition leaders are boycotting the event as the government has not invited the president, an adivasi woman,” Raut said.

Both the prime minister and the president can remain present for the event, he said The Sena (UBT) leader also reiterated his stand that there was no need for a new Parliament building in the first place, as the existing one could have lasted for another 100 years.