Shraddha Kapoor wishes her ‘Baapu’ Shakti Kapoor on his birthday

Shraddha shared a video which she captioned, "Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Baapu @shaktikapoor."

By ANI Published Date - 01:47 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her ‘Baapu’ Shakti Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a video which she captioned, “Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Baapu @shaktikapoor.”

In the video, the father-daughter duo could be seen twinning in white outfits and making funny faces.

Soon after the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor shared the video, her fans and followers swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and sweet birthday messages for Shakti Kapoor.

Director Rakesh Roshan commented, “Shakti birthday greetings! Happiness & more Shakti.” “Happiest birthday to the best father,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “This father daughter duo is amazing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan’s comedy drama film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film received positive responses from the fans. She will be next seen in the horror comedy film ‘Stree 2’ opposite RajKummar Rao.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film will also star Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. ‘Stree 2’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

