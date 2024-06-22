Shriya Pilgaonkar joins jury for Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024

Says she's excited to interact with diverse storytellers and performers, witness incredible line-up of films

By IANS Published Date - 22 June 2024, 01:18 PM

File Photo

Mumbai: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says she is honoured to join the jury panel of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) for the Shorts category at the 2024 edition of the festival.

“I am honoured and thrilled to be invited as a jury member for the short film category at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. I look forward to attending the festival in LA and watching these stellar shorts by emerging South Asian filmmakers,” she added.

The actress said: “The atmosphere at film festivals is always creatively energising and deeply inspiring. I’m excited to meet and interact with diverse storytellers and performers, and to witness the incredible line-up of films at IFFLA.”

Shriya is known for her work in series such as ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Guilty Minds’, ‘Taaza Khabar’, and ‘The Broken News 2’.

She has also made her mark in international projects, including the British series ‘Beecham House‘ directed by Gurinder Chadha and the French film ‘Un plus Une’ by veteran filmmaker Claude Lelouch.

The festival will commence on June 27 and conclude on June 30.

This year, the intriguing submissions in the Shorts Program include ‘Hema’ featuring Rajshri Deshpande, ‘Last Days of Summer’, and ‘Lori’, among others.

Additionally, the festival will close with ‘Maharaja‘ starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap.

Guneet Monga and Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’ starring Lakshya are some of the films from India at IFFLA 2024.