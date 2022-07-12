Shyamal & Bhumika launch ‘Wedding Couture 2022’ in Hyderabad with Aditi Rao Hydari

Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Launching exclusively first at Shyamal and Bhumika’s Hyderabad store, the Wedding Couture Collection 2022 by the iconic couturiers is a beautiful line of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using age-old craft techniques in the most unusual mix of silhouettes and colours.

Encouraged by a festive mood, the couturiers have sought inspiration from nature, our history and traditions, ancient architecture, splendour of the royal courts, museums, rare private collections and antique markets. The new line transports you to a world of fantasy and celebrations for the bride and groom.

The collection includes some exceptional silhouettes like kalidaar gherdaar lehengas, trailing head veils, fitted cholees, dramatic hemlines, Edwardian sleeves, semi-constructed saris, kalidaar kurtas, draped cowls, straight fit kameez with fitted churidaars, classic shararas accessorised with charming embroidered belts, clutch bags and batwas.

Drawing inspiration from period costumes, the menswear includes sherwanis teamed with trousers and fitted churidaars, classic sherwanis with kalidaar kurtas, bandhgalas, varied jacket lengths, mens bundee jackets and elegant kurtas.

With an emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly and handwoven collections, the designers have lustrous raw silks, hand-woven matka silks, sheer silk organza, tulle along with some hand-dyed velvets for a touch of opulence. Flaming red, emerald-green, vintage-rose, powder-blue, almond-beige, ivory, tones of green like moss and fennel, ruby red, shell pink, royal blue, jade green, raspberry and cherry tones are some of the colours used in the collection.

On this occasion, the couturier duo share, “We are delighted to launch our latest Wedding Couture 2022 collection in Hyderabad with none other than our royal muse, Aditi Rao Hydari. Since our new collection symbolises majestic grandeur, it feels very organic to launch first in the stunning royal city of Hyderabad with the lovely Aditi, of royal lineage herself. We invite our patrons to our beautiful new showcase and look forward to launching the collection next in our Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and LA, USA stores.”

Aditi Rao Hydari said, “As the wedding season is coming up, every bride wants to look her best on her wedding day. I have loved wearing this outfit — there is something fun about it. I think sometimes the brides are overburdened with clothes and jewellery on their wedding day and they can’t have fun. I have enjoyed wearing this because there is something traditional about it, but, at the same time, it’s playful, and there are lots of beautiful colours. I think what really stands out for me is, it’s feminine, rooted in tradition but the motifs are modern too. There’s a lot of play of colours and different kinds of not typically traditional motifs. I think with this kind of collection, you can actually mix and match.”

Visit www.shyamalbhumika.com for more information; Instagram: @ShyamalBhumika; Facebook: Shyamal Bhumika

Store: Uma Enclave, Ground Floor, Road Number 9, Banjara Hills