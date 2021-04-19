Siemens to use Google Cloud to improve shop floor productivity

“The potential for artificial intelligence to radically transform the plant floor is far from being exhausted. Many manufacturers are still stuck in AI ‘pilot projects’ today, we want to change that,” said Axel Lorenz

By | Published: 2:39 pm

San Francisco: Google Cloud and industrial automation and software leader Siemens have come together to help optimize factory processes and improve productivity on the shop floor with AI/ML driven solutions.

Siemens will integrate Google Cloud’s leading data cloud and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) technologies with its factory automation solutions to help manufacturers innovate for the future, the companies said in a statement late on Sunday.

“The potential for artificial intelligence to radically transform the plant floor is far from being exhausted. Many manufacturers are still stuck in AI ‘pilot projects’ today, we want to change that,” said Axel Lorenz, VP of Control at Factory Automation of Siemens Digital Industries.

“Combining AI/ML technology from Google Cloud with Siemens’ solutions for Industrial Edge and industrial operation will be a game changer for the manufacturing industry,” Lorenz added.

By combining Google Cloud’s data cloud and AI/ML capabilities with Siemens’ Digital Industries Factory Automation portfolio, manufacturers will be able to “harmonise their factory data, run cloud-based AI/ML models on top of that data, and deploy algorithms at the network edge”.

“By simplifying the deployment of AI in industrial use cases, we’re helping employees augment their critical work on the shop floor,” said Dominik Wee, Managing Director Manufacturing and Industrial at Google Cloud.