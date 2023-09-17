Sikkim CS reviews preparations for Dalai Lama’s visit

09:50 AM, Sun - 17 September 23

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak reviewed the preparations for the visit of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to the Himalayan state next month, officials said.

Chairing the review meeting with senior state government officials at the secretariat here on Saturday, Pathak issued directives for the logistical and security arrangements in Sikkim for the duration of the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state.

The chief secretary held detailed discussions with officials with regard to security arrangements in Paljor stadium on October 11 where a large number of devotees will gather to take the blessings of the Tibetan spiritual leader, they said.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Sikkim from October 10-14, after a gap of nearly 13 years.

While reviewing the proposed itinerary and the event schedule at Paljor Stadium, the chief secretary urged for coordinated efforts among various government agencies and departments to ensure smooth coordination, meticulous planning, and stringent security measures to guarantee the safety and security of the devotees and the Dalai Lama.