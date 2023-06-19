Sikkim: Torrential rain triggers multiple landslides, nearly 100 houses damaged

07:40 AM, Mon - 19 June 23

Gangtok: Torrential rain triggered multiple landslides in West Sikkim district, damaging nearly 100 houses and sweeping away bridges, officials said Sunday.

The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away, they said.

The Dentam Sub Division under Gyalshing district also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged, the officials said.

Agricultural land and livestock have also been affected.

A suspension bridge over College Khola at Lower Sapung has been washed away due to the mudslides, too, they said.

Authorities provided immediate relief to those affected, the officials said, adding, restoration work of roads and bridges has been started.