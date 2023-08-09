Silver futures rises to Rs 70,300 per kilogramme

03:10 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

New Delhi: Silver prices on Wednesday climbed Rs 84 to Rs 70,300 per kilogramme in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery gained Rs 84 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 70,300 per kg in 19,891 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.25 per cent higher at USD 22.87 per ounce in New York.