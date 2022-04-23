Sircilla manair river front to be beautified

Published Date - 09:06 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi was explained about Warangal Badrakali lake development by Kakatiya Urban Development Authority officials in Sircilla on Saturday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Collector Anurag Jayanthi informed to develop and beautify the Manair river front located besides Sircilla town.

Based on instructions by local MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the district administration has decided to develop the manair river front.

In this regard, the Collector organized a meeting with the officials of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), who are experts in the field, at the Collectorate office in Sircilla on Saturday. Sircilla municipal and irrigation officials also participated in the meeting.

Interacting with KUDA officials, Collector explained about Rama Rao’s plans to develop Manair river front area as a famous tourism spot and emphasized the need to develop riverfront to meet the aspirations of the minister.

On the occasion, KUDA planning officer Ajit Reddy and EE Bheema Rao explained details about Warangal Badrakali lake development by displaying photos through power point presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Jayanthi instructed officials to take steps to beautify the Manair river front area and plant trees along with bund to create a pleasant atmosphere for visitors. He also instructed officials to submit a report explaining the steps to be taken to develop the Vemulawada temple tank by visiting the field.

Earlier, the KUDA team, Sircilla municipal and irrigation officials visited the Manair river front area and examined the places to be beautified.

Additional Collector (local bodies) B Satyaprasad, Irrigation EE Amarender Reddy, Survey and Land Records AD Srinivas, RTO Kondal Rao, municipal commissioners Sammaiah (Sircilla) and Shyamsunder Rao (Vemulwada) and others participated in the meeting.

